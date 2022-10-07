Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Issued By Echelon Wealth Partners (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cormark lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.48.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$570.63 million.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
