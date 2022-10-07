QANplatform (QANX) Price Hits $0.0127

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One QANplatform token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QANplatform has a market cap of $28.69 million and approximately $150,838.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

QANplatform Token Profile

QANplatform’s genesis date was August 28th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,267,255,628 tokens. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/qanplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @qanplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QANplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform (QANX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QANplatform has a current supply of 3,333,333,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QANplatform is 0.01296298 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $236,576.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qanplatform.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

