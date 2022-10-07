Qtum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.29 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00014415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $292.64 million and approximately $38.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Let it Ride (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameBetCoin (GBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,360,298 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum (QTUM) is a cryptocurrency . Qtum has a current supply of 103,944,501 with 104,359,623 in circulation. The last known price of Qtum is 2.83625265 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $35,333,782.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qtum.org/.”

