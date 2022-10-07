Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE KWR opened at $145.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

