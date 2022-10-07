QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $56.95 million and $19.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. QuarkChain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,399,906,497 in circulation. The last known price of QuarkChain is 0.01078232 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,761,196.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quarkchain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

