QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Tops $60.90 on Top Exchanges

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap token can now be purchased for $60.90 or 0.00310374 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $19.79 million and $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007350 BTC.

QuickSwap Token Profile

QuickSwap launched on January 5th, 2021. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickSwap is https://reddit.com/r/quickswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @quickswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickSwap’s official message board is quickswap-layer2.medium.com. QuickSwap’s official website is quickswap.exchange.

QuickSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap (QUICK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QuickSwap has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 327,100 in circulation. The last known price of QuickSwap is 61.24195633 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $6,322,299.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quickswap.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.