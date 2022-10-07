Quiz Arena Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,998.00 (QZA)

Quiz Arena (QZA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Quiz Arena has a total market capitalization of $22,464.31 and approximately $56,998.00 worth of Quiz Arena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiz Arena token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quiz Arena has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Quiz Arena Profile

Quiz Arena’s launch date was December 7th, 2021. Quiz Arena’s official message board is medium.com/@quizarena.io. Quiz Arena’s official website is www.quizarena.io. Quiz Arena’s official Twitter account is @quizarenaio.

Buying and Selling Quiz Arena

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiz Arena (QZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Quiz Arena has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Quiz Arena is 0.00040649 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.quizarena.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiz Arena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiz Arena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiz Arena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

