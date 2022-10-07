Quoth Price Hits $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (QUOTH)

Quoth (QUOTH) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Quoth token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quoth has traded 54.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quoth has a market cap of $29,029.15 and approximately $9,906.00 worth of Quoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Quoth’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,643,561 tokens. Quoth’s official website is quoth.ai. Quoth’s official message board is medium.com/@quothinc. Quoth’s official Twitter account is @quoth_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoth (QUOTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Quoth has a current supply of 55,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quoth is 0.00840966 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $509.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quoth.ai.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

