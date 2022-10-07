Radicle (RAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.05 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Radicle has a market cap of $69.73 million and $3.05 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be bought for $2.02 or 0.00010265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle (RAD) is a cryptocurrency . Radicle has a current supply of 99,998,580 with 34,526,292.81950884 in circulation. The last known price of Radicle is 2.05256151 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $7,052,382.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://radicle.xyz/.”

