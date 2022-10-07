Rage Fan Market Cap Hits $102,811.48 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $102,811.48 and approximately $10,462.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 tokens. Rage Fan’s official website is rage.fan. The official message board for Rage Fan is medium.com/ragefanlabs. The Reddit community for Rage Fan is https://reddit.com/r/RageFanSocial. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @ragefansocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rage Fan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rage Fan (RAGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rage Fan has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 56,719,937.58127778 in circulation. The last known price of Rage Fan is 0.00184584 USD and is up 7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,875.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rage.fan/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.