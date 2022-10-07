RAI Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $44.98 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $44.98 million and $2.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,268,750 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

