Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $865,735.00

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $865,735.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index token can now be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00014586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Token Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,713,335 tokens. Rai Reflex Index’s official website is reflexer.finance. Rai Reflex Index’s official message board is medium.com/reflexer-labs. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Rai Reflex Index (RAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rai Reflex Index has a current supply of 4,713,335.01302778. The last known price of Rai Reflex Index is 2.82378478 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $63,982.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reflexer.finance/.”

