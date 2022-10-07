Rainicorn (RAINI) Market Capitalization Tops $8.08 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $8.08 million and $171,930.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Rainicorn is https://reddit.com/r/rainicorn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rainicorn is rainicoin.medium.com. Rainicorn’s official website is rainicoin.io. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

According to CryptoCompare, “Rainicorn (RAINI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rainicorn has a current supply of 500,000,000. The last known price of Rainicorn is 0.01451155 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $141,902.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rainicoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.