Rally Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $68.79 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,427,592,345 tokens. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rally is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally (RLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rally has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 3,427,592,345 in circulation. The last known price of Rally is 0.02039755 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $1,894,392.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rly.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

