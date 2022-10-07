RamenSwap Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, RamenSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One RamenSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. RamenSwap has a total market capitalization of $5,376.12 and $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RamenSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RamenSwap Token Profile

RamenSwap’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RamenSwap is ramenswap.finance.

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “RamenSwap (RAMEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RamenSwap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of RamenSwap is 0.00731765 USD and is up 44.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $39,607.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ramenswap.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RamenSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RamenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RamenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.