Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) vs. Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Financial Contrast

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) and Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Randstad pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Hays pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. Randstad pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 3.18% 20.12% 8.41% Hays N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Randstad and Hays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Randstad has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hays has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Randstad and Hays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 2 3 2 0 2.00 Hays 0 2 0 0 2.00

Randstad currently has a consensus target price of $50.20, indicating a potential upside of 128.81%. Given Randstad’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Randstad is more favorable than Hays.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Randstad and Hays’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $29.15 billion 0.28 $908.62 million $2.58 8.50 Hays $7.61 billion 0.26 $82.77 million N/A N/A

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than Hays.

Summary

Randstad beats Hays on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

