RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $49.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.
Several analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $24.44 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.55.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
