RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $49.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $24.44 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.55.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

