RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $49.17 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPTGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $24.44 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $40.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.55.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.