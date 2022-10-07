Rarible Tops One Day Trading Volume of $459,462.00 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00011625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $459,462.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008866 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,973,174 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible (RARI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rarible has a current supply of 25,000,000 with 9,973,173.65440727 in circulation. The last known price of Rarible is 2.30199887 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $144,516.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.rarible.com/rari.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

