Raymond James Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $40.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Clarkson Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $7,657,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.