Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.
