Raymond James Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$39.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial stock opened at C$38.98 on Tuesday. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.00 and a 12-month high of C$40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.32. The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.45.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$801.80 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

