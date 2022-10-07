Raymond James Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $52.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.62.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $290,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 114.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

