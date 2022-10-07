Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

