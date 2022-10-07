Raze Network Market Cap Reaches $397,987.99 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Raze Network has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Raze Network token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $397,987.99 and approximately $51,604.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 tokens. The official website for Raze Network is raze.network. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @r4ze_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raze Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network (RAZE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Raze Network has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 118,690,910 in circulation. The last known price of Raze Network is 0.00388911 USD and is up 10.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $66,519.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://raze.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

