Real Realm (REAL) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $15,416.78

Real Realm (REAL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Real Realm has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Real Realm has a market capitalization of $15,416.78 and approximately $21,892.00 worth of Real Realm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Real Realm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,006.52 or 1.00020416 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00051045 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00063488 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Real Realm Profile

Real Realm (REAL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Real Realm’s total supply is 113,479,515 tokens. The Reddit community for Real Realm is https://reddit.com/r/riserealrealm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Real Realm’s official Twitter account is @realrealmgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Real Realm is realrealmofficial.medium.com. The official website for Real Realm is www.realrealm.io.

Buying and Selling Real Realm

According to CryptoCompare, “Real Realm (REAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Real Realm has a current supply of 113,479,515 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Real Realm is 0.0001326 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10,742.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.realrealm.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Real Realm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Real Realm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Real Realm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

