Realfinance Network Price Hits $0.0014 (REFI)

Realfinance Network (REFI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Realfinance Network has a market cap of $162,400.00 and approximately $22,989.00 worth of Realfinance Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realfinance Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Realfinance Network has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Realfinance Network Token Profile

Realfinance Network’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. Realfinance Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Realfinance Network is realfinance.network. Realfinance Network’s official Twitter account is @refi_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Realfinance Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Realfinance Network (REFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Realfinance Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Realfinance Network is 0.00144144 USD and is down -11.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://realfinance.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realfinance Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realfinance Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realfinance Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

