Realio Network (RIO) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $115,465.50 and approximately $44,809.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Token Profile

Realio Network’s launch date was January 24th, 2019. Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund.

Realio Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio Network (RIO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Realio Network has a current supply of 96,381,237.9575625 with 6,568,515.0792935 in circulation. The last known price of Realio Network is 0.01835825 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $64,201.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.realio.fund/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

