RealTract Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (RET)

RealTract (RET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One RealTract token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $283,185.68 and $1,121.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial.

RealTract Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract (RET) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. RealTract has a current supply of 24,600,000,000 with 10,600,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of RealTract is 0.00002709 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,146.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://realtract.network/.”

