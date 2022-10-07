Recession Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ECON)

Recession Coin (ECON) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Recession Coin has a total market capitalization of $23,021.65 and $13,155.00 worth of Recession Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Recession Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Recession Coin has traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

About Recession Coin

Recession Coin’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Recession Coin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,948,700 tokens. The official website for Recession Coin is therecessioncoin.com/#. Recession Coin’s official Twitter account is @recessioncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Recession Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Recession Coin (ECON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Recession Coin has a current supply of 750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Recession Coin is 0.00004521 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://therecessioncoin.com/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Recession Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Recession Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Recession Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

