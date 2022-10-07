Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 6,900 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,200 ($87.00) to GBX 6,900 ($83.37) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($114.79) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,725 ($93.34).

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,952 ($71.92) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,432.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,248.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The firm has a market cap of £42.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,397.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 73 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

In other news, insider Mehmood Khan purchased 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,092 ($73.61) per share, with a total value of £14,559.88 ($17,592.90).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

