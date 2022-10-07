Refinable One Day Trading Volume Reaches $523,558.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Refinable has a total market cap of $813,415.49 and $523,558.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refinable has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Refinable token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 tokens. The official message board for Refinable is refinable.medium.com. The official website for Refinable is refinable.com. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refinable Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refinable (FINE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Refinable has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 41,059,833 in circulation. The last known price of Refinable is 0.02022226 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $438,057.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://refinable.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.