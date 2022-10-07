reflect.finance (RFI) Price Hits $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $160,788.73 and $22.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance launched on November 18th, 2020. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,561 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is foundation-reflect.medium.com. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @reflectfinance.

reflect.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “reflect.finance (RFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. reflect.finance has a current supply of 9,436,560.60002008. The last known price of reflect.finance is 0.01668197 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reflect.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

