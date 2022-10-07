Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $970.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $796.00 to $970.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $731.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.24. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,126 shares of company stock valued at $43,016,751 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

