REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Wedbush

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.96) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $999.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $277,579. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

