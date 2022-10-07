Release Project Trading Up 9.8% This Week (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Release Project has a total market capitalization of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Release Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000332 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Release Project Profile

REL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Release Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

