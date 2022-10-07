Remme Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (REM)

Remme (REM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Remme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Remme has a total market cap of $234,291.42 and $19,233.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Remme has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Remme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions.”

