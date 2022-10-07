Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Renault Stock Up 1.0 %

EPA RNO opened at €29.25 ($29.84) on Thursday. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($102.76). The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.32 and a 200-day moving average of €25.92.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

