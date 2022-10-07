Render Token (RNDR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.41 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Render Token has a market cap of $117.98 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token (RNDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Render Token has a current supply of 530,962,614.97878325 with 253,798,859.69384697 in circulation. The last known price of Render Token is 0.4757887 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $7,712,816.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rendertoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

