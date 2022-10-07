renDOGE (RENDOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $190,382.22

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. renDOGE has a market cap of $190,382.22 and approximately $44.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007327 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 tokens. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renDOGE’s official website is renproject.io. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renDOGE’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “renDOGE (RENDOGE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. renDOGE has a current supply of 3,083,732.53143. The last known price of renDOGE is 0.06243701 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $24.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://renproject.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

