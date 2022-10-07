Rentible Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100,827.00 (RNB)

Rentible (RNB) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Rentible token can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rentible has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rentible has a market capitalization of $100,827.00 and approximately $13,850.00 worth of Rentible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rentible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009322 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Rentible

Rentible’s launch date was April 30th, 2021. Rentible’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens. The official website for Rentible is rentible.io. Rentible’s official Twitter account is @rentible_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rentible is medium.com/rentible-io. The Reddit community for Rentible is https://reddit.com/r/rentible and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rentible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentible (RNB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rentible has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Rentible is 0.04103441 USD and is down -9.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,157.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rentible.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.