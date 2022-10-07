Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.86.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group Price Performance

Replimune Group stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.79 and a quick ratio of 19.79. The firm has a market cap of $869.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.90. Replimune Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $35.93.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 374,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 57,259 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 84,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 668.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 88,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 155,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.