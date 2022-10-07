Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Up to $39.21

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.21, but opened at $40.37. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 1 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $786 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 798.3% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

