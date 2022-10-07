Request Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Request has a market cap of $103.64 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,568.43 or 0.99999521 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002244 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052993 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00063864 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022538 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10448445 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $1,251,626.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.