Research Analysts Set Expectations for SBA Communications Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $11.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.07.

SBA Communications Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $268.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.36. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $266.96 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 40.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 482,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,797,000 after purchasing an additional 139,599 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $3,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

