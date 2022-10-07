Reserve Reaches Market Cap of $28.77 Million (RSV)

Reserve (RSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Reserve token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC on exchanges. Reserve has a total market capitalization of $28.77 million and $279,428.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Reserve has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

About Reserve

Reserve’s genesis date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve’s official website is reserve.org.

Buying and Selling Reserve

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve (RSV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Reserve has a current supply of 28,850,666.79. The last known price of Reserve is 0.99701345 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $51,193.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reserve.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

