Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.88

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.88 and last traded at C$27.83, with a volume of 7296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.59.

Resolute Forest Products Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9244118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

