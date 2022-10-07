Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Resources Connection Stock Down 9.9 %

Resources Connection stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $546.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $32,030.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 818,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 77,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,009.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,610,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,210,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 79,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Resources Connection by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 153.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 130,737 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

