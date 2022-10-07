Reviewing GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

GDS has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GDS alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GDS and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $1.23 billion 2.69 -$184.02 million ($1.41) -12.52 Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.50 -$12.40 million ($0.15) -13.27

Profitability

Alithya Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GDS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares GDS and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -18.23% -6.63% -2.25% Alithya Group -3.83% -9.20% -4.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GDS and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 5 5 0 2.50 Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

GDS presently has a consensus price target of $48.97, suggesting a potential upside of 177.31%. Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 132.41%. Given GDS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Summary

GDS beats Alithya Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Alithya Group

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.