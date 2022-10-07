Reviewing Primo Water (PRMW) and Its Peers

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Primo Water to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Primo Water and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Primo Water Competitors 117 512 932 47 2.57

Risk & Volatility

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Primo Water’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Water has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Primo Water has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -0.64% 6.10% 2.17% Primo Water Competitors -0.80% -17.69% -2.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.07 billion -$3.20 million -146.87 Primo Water Competitors $5.73 billion $411.16 million 4.90

Primo Water’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Primo Water pays out -311.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 20.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Primo Water is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Primo Water beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

