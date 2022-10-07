Reviewing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) and Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Templeton Global Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital -2,865.53% -3.61% -3.07% Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 71.3%. Templeton Global Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. SuRo Capital pays out -116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

21.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Templeton Global Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Templeton Global Income Fund has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SuRo Capital and Templeton Global Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.47 million 82.72 $147.07 million ($2.46) -1.63 Templeton Global Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SuRo Capital and Templeton Global Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Templeton Global Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 166.00%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Templeton Global Income Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Templeton Global Income Fund on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Templeton Global Income Fund was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

